Manuel Mares Terrazas born on January 22, 1949 went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020 at the age of 71. He is preceded in death by his parents Feliciano and Petra Terrazas; siblings Chano, Salvidor, Frank and Viviana. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Theresa M. Terrazas; children Estella (Ramiro), Mimi (Victor), Marie (Robert), Manuel (Candace), Diane, Sandra and Chris; 19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; also survived by his siblings; Lupe, Ralph, Lucy (Richard), Robert (Sarah), Terry (Nick), Cecilia and Gabriel (Hope). He will truly be missed by family and friends. A visitation will be on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Trevino funeral home on 226 Cupples rd. at 5: 00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7: 00 p.m. A chapel service will be on Wednesday May 6th at 11: 00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store