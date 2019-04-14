|
May 24, 1945 - April 9, 2019
Manuel Montes Ayala was born May 24, 1945 and passed from this life on April 9, 2019 at the age of 73. Manuel was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Descendent of the Canary Islands, a proud graduate of Fox Tech High School, and a retired Postal Service employee for 35 years.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, movies, traveling and gambling. Manuel is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Juanita Ayala; brother Teodoro Ayala; and daughter, Jessica Ann Stout. He leaves behind his loving wife, Laura Ayala; daughter, Erica (Chris) Hall; brother, Robert (Carmen) Ayala; sister, Olga (Sam) Navarro; 4 grand children; 8 great-grand children; numerous nieces and nephews. His family will grieve in private.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019