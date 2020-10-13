South Texas lost a scholar and pioneer in Radiology and in medicine.Dr. Manuel Postrero Lastra, 80, of San Antonio, Texas, beloved husband and best friend of Jean (Abrera) Lastra for 56 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for, and loved on 9 Oct, 2020.

Dr. Manuel Lastra was born in Cebu, Phillippines. He attended the Far Eastern University in Manila and received a Doctor of Medicine. He later interned and started his Radiology residency at St Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, Canada and completed his Residency in the United States in Nuclear Medicine at the Veteran's Administration, Washington DC as part of the Naval Health Sciences Education and Training Command. He then moved to Texas, where he became a Clinical Associate Professor for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, while practicing medicine and receiving recognition from the Texas Medical Association and Radiological Society of America for his award winning scientific exhibit "Self Evaluation in Radiology".

He is a Lifetime Member of the UT Health Science Center Medical Alumni Association. Dr. Lastra then moved his family and brought his innovation and expertise to the Rio Grande Valley and raised his family in McAllen, Texas. He pioneered advanced Radiology capabilities and provided the first-ever open MRI facilities to serve the community. He enjoyed running his own practice and had many colleagues and longtime clients, of which many became his close friends.

Dr. Manuel Lastra was an avid hunter and a world traveler. Among his many accolades, is a world record class top 20 Four Horn Sheep largest ever taken and recorded in the Record of Exotics in Ingram, Texas. He also loved spending time with his grandkids and attending their many functions.

Besides his wife Jean, Dr. Manuel Lastra is survived by his five daughters Eileen Lastra Le and husband Hung of Houston, Sheila Lastra Alvarez and husband Tony of Spring Branch; Sharon Lastra Cruz and husband Bernard; Kathleen Lastra Courville and husband Marc of Austin; Marsha Lastra Baluyut and husband Jay; his grandchildren, Megan, Mariah, Alexis, Manny, Haley, Loryn, MacKenna, Zoe and Ava; as well other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to those who cared for him Judee and Tommie and the staff at Sodalis and Guiding Light Hospice. Their dedication and effort to provide quality care over the last few months were a heartwarming blessing to the entire family. We thank God for the gift of his life and the blessing of the time we spent with him in his final moments.

Please visit

www.SunsetNorthFuneralHome.com for shared

memories and service details.