Home

POWERED BY

Services
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels
14315 Judson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78233
(210) 653-3930
Resources
More Obituaries for MANUEL CABALLERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MANUEL ROBERTO CABALLERO


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Manuel Roberto Caballero, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Manuel was born on August 8, 1942 in Woodsboro, Texas to parents, Manuel A. and Eloisa Caballero, and was one of 10 siblings.

After graduating from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio, Manuel joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1963. He returned to live permanently in San Antonio where he married his high school sweetheart, Carmen, in 1964. He became an LVN, then a Registered Nurse in 1977, worked as a cardiovascular nurse for almost 20 years, and then as a school nurse for the Harlandale School District for a short period. After retirement, Manuel volunteered with the San Antonio Police Department's Public Safety Team program for 15 years.

Manuel will be remembered by his family and friends for his great sense of humor, his dapper style and his passion for baseball, fishing, woodworking and travelling. He passed his love of the Texas Coast and his love of animals to his children. More importantly, Manuel was known for his selflessness in helping anyone in need. Manuel never met a stranger. He was an active member of his church community at Mission San Jose Catholic Church where he leaves behind many friends.

Manuel was a loving husband to his wife of 56 years, Carmen (Cardona) Caballero, who survives him, and a devoted father to their 3 children, Manuel R. Caballero, Jr. (Maria Teresa), Martin D. Caballero (Sandra) and Monica Caballero Daniel (Robert) and grandchildren, Manuel R. Caballero, III, Marissa Anthony, Michael R. Caballero, Victor R. Vargas and Martin D. Caballero, Jr.

He is preceded in death by his abuelita Josefina, whom he adored, his parents, his brothers, Carlos, Rudy, Eddie, Johnny, and his sister Mary Lou. He is survived by siblings, Dora, Mary, Olivia and David, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved cat, Amor.

Due to the social distancing caused by the COVID-19 virus, and in efforts to keep friends and family safe, a private rosary, followed by a private funeral mass, will be held on April 14th at Mission San Jose Church. Interment will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Manuel's name to Mission San Jose Church at 701 East Pyron, San Antonio, TX 78214 or at the donate button at missionsanjosechurch.org.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MANUEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -