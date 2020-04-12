|
Manuel Roberto Caballero, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Manuel was born on August 8, 1942 in Woodsboro, Texas to parents, Manuel A. and Eloisa Caballero, and was one of 10 siblings.
After graduating from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio, Manuel joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1963. He returned to live permanently in San Antonio where he married his high school sweetheart, Carmen, in 1964. He became an LVN, then a Registered Nurse in 1977, worked as a cardiovascular nurse for almost 20 years, and then as a school nurse for the Harlandale School District for a short period. After retirement, Manuel volunteered with the San Antonio Police Department's Public Safety Team program for 15 years.
Manuel will be remembered by his family and friends for his great sense of humor, his dapper style and his passion for baseball, fishing, woodworking and travelling. He passed his love of the Texas Coast and his love of animals to his children. More importantly, Manuel was known for his selflessness in helping anyone in need. Manuel never met a stranger. He was an active member of his church community at Mission San Jose Catholic Church where he leaves behind many friends.
Manuel was a loving husband to his wife of 56 years, Carmen (Cardona) Caballero, who survives him, and a devoted father to their 3 children, Manuel R. Caballero, Jr. (Maria Teresa), Martin D. Caballero (Sandra) and Monica Caballero Daniel (Robert) and grandchildren, Manuel R. Caballero, III, Marissa Anthony, Michael R. Caballero, Victor R. Vargas and Martin D. Caballero, Jr.
He is preceded in death by his abuelita Josefina, whom he adored, his parents, his brothers, Carlos, Rudy, Eddie, Johnny, and his sister Mary Lou. He is survived by siblings, Dora, Mary, Olivia and David, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved cat, Amor.
Due to the social distancing caused by the COVID-19 virus, and in efforts to keep friends and family safe, a private rosary, followed by a private funeral mass, will be held on April 14th at Mission San Jose Church. Interment will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Manuel's name to Mission San Jose Church at 701 East Pyron, San Antonio, TX 78214 or at the donate button at missionsanjosechurch.org.