|
|
Manuel S. Lemus born in Ennis, Texas on April 19, 1928; went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020; at the age of 91.
Mr. Lemus retired from Kelly Air Force Base. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Maria V. Lemus, parents Juan Lemus and Josefina Sandoval Lemus and son Richard V. Lemus, Sr.
Survivors include his loving daughters Mary Macias and Irene Lemus, sons Manuel Lemus Jr., Albert Lemus and David Lemus, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with a procession from the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020