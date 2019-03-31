|
June 10, 1934 - March 20, 2019
Manuel Tapia Sanchez Sr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather was called home by the Lord on March 20, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born in Webb County, TX, on June 10, 1934. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army. He served in the Vietnam War. He was also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is preceded in death by his parents, Teodoro C. & Celia T. Hernandez; and his brother-in-law and best friend, Raymond Vega. He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 58 years, Rosalinda Duran Sanchez; sons, Gilbert Sanchez (Anna), Leonard Sanchez (Yvonne) and Manuel Sanchez Jr.; daughters, Esmeralda Sanchez-Wylie (Glenn) and Melissa Sanchez Ybarra (Ernest); 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Teodoro Hernandez (Lupe), Beatrice Vega; Richard Hernandez (Melba); nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession departs the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, for a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019