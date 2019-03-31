Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Tapia Sanchez Sr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Manuel Tapia Sanchez Sr. Obituary
June 10, 1934 - March 20, 2019
Manuel Tapia Sanchez Sr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather was called home by the Lord on March 20, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born in Webb County, TX, on June 10, 1934. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army. He served in the Vietnam War. He was also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is preceded in death by his parents, Teodoro C. & Celia T. Hernandez; and his brother-in-law and best friend, Raymond Vega. He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 58 years, Rosalinda Duran Sanchez; sons, Gilbert Sanchez (Anna), Leonard Sanchez (Yvonne) and Manuel Sanchez Jr.; daughters, Esmeralda Sanchez-Wylie (Glenn) and Melissa Sanchez Ybarra (Ernest); 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Teodoro Hernandez (Lupe), Beatrice Vega; Richard Hernandez (Melba); nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession departs the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, for a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now