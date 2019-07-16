Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Inurnment
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Manuel Y. Alvear


1942 - 2019
Manuel Y. Alvear Obituary
January 20, 1942 - July 11, 2019
Ret. US Army Veteran Manuel Y. Alvear, entered eternal rest on July 11, 2019 at the blessed age of 77. He was born January 20, 1942 in San Antonio, TX, to Manuel and Teresa Alvear. He is reunited in heaven with his parents. Not only did he served his country faithfully but also served his Lord faithfully. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years Elida I. Alvear; children Maria Teresa Alvear, Judith Ibarra Rodriguez, (Robert), Manuel Ibarra Alvear (Cleotilda Garza), Helen Marie Herrera (Gabriel), Margaret Perez (Gilbert); 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings Mary Lou Hallman (Bryon), Evangelina Alvear, Ramiro Alvear (Toni), as well as extended family members. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 16, 2019
