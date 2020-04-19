|
She peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was surrounded by her immediate family during this season of COVID-19 as she was cared for at home. She lived her life in her beloved San Antonio, TX. Home of "HER" five time champions, the San Antonio Spurs. Family was of utmost importance to her and welcomed many family members and friends a home when they needed a place to stay. She worked in food service at Oliver Wendell Holmes High School (36 years) and at Trinity United Methodist School (14 years). Working was a joy for her. She and the students had a mutual love for one another, including her children at Holmes HS and her grandchildren at Trinity UMS. Her drive was unmatchable and retired at 87 years of age due to her health. She is survived by her loving husband Joe T Cantu' of 69 years, her son Rodolfo Roland Cantu' and daughter-in-law Mary Cantu, daughter Rosie Ann Ard & son in-law Jack Ard, daughter Raquel Rebecca Cantu' Irving & son in-law John Irving.
Her Seven grandchildren, Ronnie Cantu', Kevin M Cantu', Christina M Cantu', Stephanie A Owens, Lisa M Fay, Jordan B Hentschel, and Morgan R Hentschel. Twelve great grandchildren Reece Cantu', Pauline Apolinar, Kevin M Cantu II, Justice Cantu', Maxine Cantu',
Christian Moncivaias, Sara Moncivaias, Elijah Ruiz, Matthew Owens, Grace Owens, Franny Fay & Zooey Fay. Great great grandchildren, Josline Trevino, Aiden Cruz & Aria Cruz. Being from a large family she is also blessed with numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends that are considered family. She is predeceased by her precious infant son Jose Cantu', Jr., her loving parents Rosas and Refugia Perales, brothers - Pablo Perales of Houston, TX, Leon Perales of Houston, TX, Julio Perales of Flatonia, TX, sisters - Fernanda Salinas of Raymondville, TX, Apolinar Perales of Flatonia, TX, Anastasia Mier of Houston, TX, Domitila Salas of Lubbock, TX, and Nicomedes Wiedemann of Flatonia, TX. Manuela will be laid to rest at San Fernando Cemetery II. Until we see her smiling face again.....she is home. Thank you so much!!