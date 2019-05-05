Home

1949 - 2019
Manuela G. De La Garza Obituary
January 26, 1949 - April 25, 2019
Manuela G. De La Garza was born to the late Patricio Guerrero and Ernestina Sanchez on January 26, 1949 in San Antonio, TX and went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019 at the age of 70 in San Antonio, TX. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Gilbert De La Garza; daughter Cathy Devora; son Gilbert De La Garza III; sisters Dolores Gilbert, Alicia Dominguez and Eugenia Chavez; brothers Luis Hernandez and Enrique Hernandez. She is also survived by five grandchildren Nikki, Brittany, Caitlyn, Aribella, and Greyson; many other family members and friends. She will be deeply missed.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Anthony Claret Catholic Church, 6150 Roft Rd. Funeral Procession will depart the church after Mass for interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019
