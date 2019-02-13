|
|
October 22, 1973 - February 8, 2019
Marc Thomas Helkey passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. Marc was born in Great Falls, Montana to parents, Tom and Shirley Helkey. Marc was a 1992 graduate of Taft High School where he was goalie for the Taft soccer team and a Taft Raider mascot. He graduated from UTSA in 1997 and became an adaptive PE teacher for NISD. There, he met his future wife, Kristen, and was married on September 21, 2002.
He subsequently was assigned to Stevens High School as a Special Education teacher and soccer/football coach. His greatest love was coaching. He was named Express News Coach of the Year in 2009.
He is survived by his wife Kristen Koch Helkey; two sons, Luke and Wade; his parents; two brothers, Brian and Matthew; his mother-in law, Beverly Koch and father-in-law, David Koch; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Marc touched are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, February 16th at St. Matthews Catholic Church at 10703 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78230. Visitation at 1:00pm and service at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marc Helkey Memorial Fund.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2019