Our beloved mother, Marcelina G. Heine, age 94, went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 9, 2020.
She was born on June 14, 1925 in Abilene, Texas and was raised in Michigan with her sister and two brothers. Her family moved to Monterrey, Mexico where she met and married Jesus Abad. In 1946, the family moved to Cementville, in San Antonio, Texas. Her five children are Belen Conchas (Jesus), Zulema "Susie" West (Gary), Rodolfo "Rudy" (Anna) Abad, Jesse Abad and Carlos "Charlie" Abad.
She is survived by her two daughters, Belen and Susie, her son Charlie and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
During her lifetime she lovingly raised her family and two granddaughters, Felicia and Jenny.
She also worked and retired from Kelly Air Force Base, where she met her second husband Alton Heine, who preceded her in death. Marcy had a quiet strength, a quick smile and a sweet laugh. She was a truly beautiful and loving person to all who knew her. May she Rest in Peace.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 am St. Brigid Catholic Church 6907 Kitchener St. SAT 78240
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020