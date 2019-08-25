|
August 3, 1936 - August 16, 2019
BHIRDO, MARCELLA, 83 years of age, beloved mother and grandmother passed away on August 16, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Marcella was born August 3, 1936 in Eagle Pass, Texas to Isabel San Miguel De La Cruz Johnson, who predeceased her. Also predeceasing her were son, David Alan Bhirdo, brother, Rodolfo De La Cruz and step-father Mack Johnson. She lived in San Antonio most of her life, attended Fox Tech High School, and worked as a bookkeeper throughout her career and retired from the UT Health Science Center. She loved traveling when she could and eating out but mostly spending time with her family and friends to whom she was fiercely loyal. She was always easy to laugh and smile among friends and family and when she moved to Dallas for treatment and made new friends she always missed and was most comfortable in her home in San Antonio. She had been a member of St. Cecilia's in San Antonio, Texas for over 50 years where both her sons attended school. She is survived by son, Patrick Bhirdo (Kathryn) of Dallas, sister-in-law Carmen De La Cruz Phillips (San Antonio), grandchildren David Bhirdo II (Elizabeth), Steve Ramos, Samantha Bhirdo, and Amanda Bhirdo, all of San Antonio, and Madeline Bhirdo (Dallas), and several great grandchildren. She also leaves behind two special nephews, Rudy and Robert De La Cruz (San Antonio) and two dear friends Chris Rodriquez (Lupe) and Tina Sanchez (Pete).
Viewing will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4:00pm with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martin St., San Antonio, TX 78207). Funeral procession will depart Saturday, August 31, 2019 from Delgado Funeral Home at 9:15am with interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park where Marcella will be laid to rest with her son, David at 10:00am.
