June 16, 1935 - August 23, 2019
Marcella Marie Costanzi-Ramzinski, 84, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on August 23, 2019. Marcella was born on June 16, 1935 in Old Forge, Pennsylvania to John Gromelski and Marie Natalie (Chickey) Gromelski, whom have preceded her in death. She also joins her son, Mark Costanzi and stepson, Paul Ramzinski for eternity. Marcella married Gregory Ramzinski in St. Hedwig, Texas on July 1, 1989. She had a fulfilling career as an RN, beginning at the Veterans Administration Hospital in New Jersey. She held various positions at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital Medical Center, and as Nursing Administrator at Southeast Baptist Nursing Home. Marcella will be remembered as a loving mother and wife; full of laughter, who lived a full life, touching the lives of everyone she met. She loved the Lord and adored the Blessed Mother. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Gregory Ramzinski; stepson, Gregory Ramzinski, Jr. (Elaine); step-grandson, Scott Fickling; many cousins and other loving family members. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019, 5:00pm-8:00pm, with the Rosary at 7:00pm, at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in St, Hedwig, Texas.
FUNERAL MASS
Monday, August 26, 2019
10:00am
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
St. Hedwig, Texas
Interment will follow at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in St. Hedwig. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Marcella's name.
