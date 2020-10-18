1/1
MARCELO PEREZ, JR.
1944 - 2020
Marcelo Perez, Jr., of San Antonio, passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 76.

He was born July 31, 1944 in Corpus Christi, TX to Marcelo Perez, Sr. and Luz Cuellar Perez. On July 8, 1963, Marcelo married Jesusa "Susie" Gonzalez in Corpus Christi, Texas. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this past July. While living in Corpus Christi, Marcelo worked at the Ship Ahoy Restaurant for 10 years. He then went on to work for H.E.B. at various stores for 33 years.

Survivors include his wife, Susie G. Perez; children, Marcelo Perez III (Johnnie Renee), Nancy (Abel) Perez, Patricia Ramos (John), David Perez (La Deen), Paul Henry Perez; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Aurelio Perez, Richard Perez, Norberto Perez, Beatrice Gomez and Ernestina Ellis. Marcelo was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jennifer Marie Perez; and his brothers, Benito Perez, Alonzo Perez and Jorge Perez. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 starting at 11 am at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home with a Funeral Service held at 2 pm. Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville, TX. The number of people allowed in the funeral home is limited. Face coverings and social distancing are required.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 AM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
OCT
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
OCT
20
Interment
St. Louis Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
