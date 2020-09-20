1/1
Marcia Hidalgo
1955 - 2020
Marcia Hidalgo left to be with her Mom and Dad on September 15, 2020 at the age of 65.

Marcia was born on the side of the road in Columbus, Indiana, delivered by her Dad on April 15, 1955.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nadine and Larry Hidalgo. Marcia is survived by her siblings: Cindy (Jim) Holmgreen, Debbie Hidalgo and Michael Hidalgo; her nephews and niece and her great-nephew and great-nieces: J (Sue) Holmgreen (Tristan and Ava), David (Andi) Holmgreen (Addi), Adreann (Darren) Peters (Ryleigh and Laynee) and Joshua Hidalgo; her aunts, uncle and cousins: Birdie Rousse (Drew, David, Rachel Remus and Rebecca Pousson and Barbara Hidalgo; her extended sisters: Lisa Arizpe (Sam) and Carla Sanders. Marcia also leaves behind her Presidio Title family, most important to her Ronald J. Bates (Sally).

The family would like to thank Dennis Trappe who continued to help Debbie amd Marcia after their Dad's death.

Memorial Service: Monday, September 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City, Texas.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
2106587037
