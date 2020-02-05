|
Marcia Owen McCaffety passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She leaves a huge hole in our family. Marcia loved and was loved by all who knew her. She was born on February 20, 1934 in Corsicana, Texas to George and Mable Owen. Marcia attended Sam Houston State University where she met and married her husband of 67 years, Joe Mac. She graduated from Texas A&M in Corpus Christi. Marcia was an excellent artist, designer, musician, teacher and was even a better wife and mother. Traveling was her favorite past time. Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kelley McCaffety; her son, Mark McCaffety (Suzie); three grandsons and two great granddaughters.SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Services will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM at the funeral home chapel, with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Marcia's name.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2020