On October 10, 2020, Marcia Parks passed away peacefully at age 78 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Marcia, born in West Lafayette, Indiana, was the mother of three children, two grandchildren and a loving husband of 56 years.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Robert Curtis Parks, her sister Sarah Clapp, her son Brian Parks, daughter Joanna Wiseman and husband Robert and her daughter Carrie Wilkens and husband Adam and two grandchildren David and Evan.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Marcia's honor to the Alzheimer's Association.