1/1
MARCIA STEWART ROYCE-ASH
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcia Stewart Royce-Ash passed away September 12, 2020, in San Antonio. Marcia was born March 21, 1932, in Lead, South Dakota, to Dr. Nelson W. Stewart and Lucille Keepers Stewart. She grew up in South Dakota, and graduated from Northwestern University in 1953. That same year, Marcia married Wilfred A. (Bill) Royce, Jr., from Ripon, Wisconsin. The family moved to San Antonio in 1975. She married William (Bill) Ash in 2005. Marcia was an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal church in San Antonio, its altar guild and the church's consignment thrift shop, the Green Door. In addition to her spouses, she was predeceased by her brother, Dr. John W. Stewart. Survivors include sister-in-law, Sally Stewart; children, Richard (Vicki) Royce, Austin, Texas, Susan Royce (Elbert) Hardin, Walla Walla, Washington, JoAnn Royce (Jamie) Cahillane, Lee, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Shannon (Ricky) Scott, Nathan Hardin, Kyle (Erin) Hardin, Charlotte Cahillane, and Sophia Cahillane; and numerous nieces, nephews, stepchildren, great grandchildren, and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved