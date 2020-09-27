Marcia Stewart Royce-Ash passed away September 12, 2020, in San Antonio. Marcia was born March 21, 1932, in Lead, South Dakota, to Dr. Nelson W. Stewart and Lucille Keepers Stewart. She grew up in South Dakota, and graduated from Northwestern University in 1953. That same year, Marcia married Wilfred A. (Bill) Royce, Jr., from Ripon, Wisconsin. The family moved to San Antonio in 1975. She married William (Bill) Ash in 2005. Marcia was an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal church in San Antonio, its altar guild and the church's consignment thrift shop, the Green Door. In addition to her spouses, she was predeceased by her brother, Dr. John W. Stewart. Survivors include sister-in-law, Sally Stewart; children, Richard (Vicki) Royce, Austin, Texas, Susan Royce (Elbert) Hardin, Walla Walla, Washington, JoAnn Royce (Jamie) Cahillane, Lee, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Shannon (Ricky) Scott, Nathan Hardin, Kyle (Erin) Hardin, Charlotte Cahillane, and Sophia Cahillane; and numerous nieces, nephews, stepchildren, great grandchildren, and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

