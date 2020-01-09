|
Marcus L. Carter was born Oct. 29, 1963 in Bridgeton, NJ to Rhoda M. and Alfred M. Carter. After an extended illness, Marcus was called to his eternal rest New Year's Eve Dec. 31, 2019 at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX.
In 1984, Marcus joined the United States Air Force and in 1985, married his high school sweetheart Venus Steward. He acquired both his Bachelors and Master degrees in Education and Training during his Air Force tour of duty. He traveled with his family to numerous overseas duty stations including the Philippines, Guam, and Germany. After retiring with 21yrs of service, he began his civil service career in San Antonio, TX. He was very involved in community activities where he shined at mentoring the youth as well as adults alike.
He was a devoted husband and loving father to 4 children. He is predeceased by his 2 ½ mos. old daughter Tiara R. Carter, and his mother Rhoda M. Carter.
He leaves behind his wife Venus of 34yrs, 3 living children – Marcus Jr., Asia D. and Brandon A., 2 daughter in laws – Rena K and Lena R Carter, & 3 grandchildren – Cameron 13, Camari 7 and Naomi 4 all of San Antonio and Austin, TX. He also leaves behind his father Alfred Carter & stepmother Nan Carter of Vineland, NJ, and his brother Richard D. Carter of Las Vegas, NV.
Funeral services will be held in his home state of NJ on Friday 10 January 2020 at the Union Baptist Temple Church in Bridgeton with a viewing from 9-11am and funeral services beginning at 11am. Burial services will take place on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 2pm in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery San Antonio, TX.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 9, 2020