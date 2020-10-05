Marcus Lopez was called home to God on October 1, 2020, after a fierce battle with cancer.

He was a loving father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend.

His life will be celebrated at a memorial service on Monday, October 5th, at 6 PM at the Alamo funeral home, 624 N Alamo St., San Antonio.

Marcus was born in San Antonio on March 5,1968 to Dolores and John Lopez. He is preceded in death by his father, (John Lopez), grandparents, (Nicolas Lopez) (Stella and Guillermo Cortez), uncle, (Ernest), aunt, (Gloria) and his cousins, (Ralph Cortez and David Garza).

Marcus is survived by his daughter Celeste, his partner, Corinda Oliva, his mother, Dolores Contreras (Steve), his sister Dr. Monica Lopez (Sameer), nephews, Kavi, Kyan and Kaden Gandhi, sister Marisa Lopez (Greg), aunts and uncles William Cortez, Ralph Cortez (Norma), George Cortez (Angie), Mary Diaz (Audencio), Norma Garza (Joe), and many cousins.

Marcus graduated from Antonian High School in 1986 and from Incarnate Word University in 2009 with a Bachelor's degree in Business. He was a highly accomplished Hospitality Hotelier. He was an avid athlete.