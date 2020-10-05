1/1
MARCUS LOPEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCUS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcus Lopez was called home to God on October 1, 2020, after a fierce battle with cancer.

He was a loving father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend.

His life will be celebrated at a memorial service on Monday, October 5th, at 6 PM at the Alamo funeral home, 624 N Alamo St., San Antonio.

Marcus was born in San Antonio on March 5,1968 to Dolores and John Lopez. He is preceded in death by his father, (John Lopez), grandparents, (Nicolas Lopez) (Stella and Guillermo Cortez), uncle, (Ernest), aunt, (Gloria) and his cousins, (Ralph Cortez and David Garza).

Marcus is survived by his daughter Celeste, his partner, Corinda Oliva, his mother, Dolores Contreras (Steve), his sister Dr. Monica Lopez (Sameer), nephews, Kavi, Kyan and Kaden Gandhi, sister Marisa Lopez (Greg), aunts and uncles William Cortez, Ralph Cortez (Norma), George Cortez (Angie), Mary Diaz (Audencio), Norma Garza (Joe), and many cousins.

Marcus graduated from Antonian High School in 1986 and from Incarnate Word University in 2009 with a Bachelor's degree in Business. He was a highly accomplished Hospitality Hotelier. He was an avid athlete.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Alamo Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alamo Funeral Chapel
624 N Alamo St
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 225-5731
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamo Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved