Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Margaret A. Thompson Obituary

Margaret A. Thompson, the beloved wife of William K. Thompson, went to be with the angels on 12-28-2019.

She is survived by their two daughters, Mary E. Thompson and Amanda L. George.

She was born on March 1, 1944 in Lena, WI. Her parents, sisters, and brother moved to Milwaukee, WI in the early 1950's where she spent her childhood and young adult years. In 1965, she met her husband, Bill; they were married in July 1967. As Bill spent a 20-year career in the US Army; she became an Army wife and moved to several different bases in the United States. The final Army assignment was Fort Sam Houston, and permanent roots were set down in San Antonio.

Margaret became involved with the Girl Scouting program, as the family moved to Fort Meade, MD, Fort Stewart, GA, and Fort Sam Houston, TX. In San Antonio, she was an active participant in the Windcrest Garden Club and the Woman's Club of San Antonio.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 1pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the

family requests donations to the Woman's Club of San Antonio in Margaret's name.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
