Margaret Karam, age 96, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. Margaret, the youngest daughter of Nehman Moses and Afife Andry, was a first generation Lebanese Texan, and the last surviving member of that generation in both the Andry and Karam families. She was born in McAllen, Tx, before settling in San Antonio on Martin St., where she would meet her neighbor and the love of her life, Morris. She married her "handsome Marine," while he was on a 30-day furlough during WWII in 1945. After the war, she and Morris settled in San Antonio and raised three sons and two daughters. She worked for Zales Corporation for over 45 years. Her success in her long jewelry career was borne out of her honesty, integrity and her humor. She was trusted and beloved by all who met her. But her true passion was St. George Maronite Catholic Church, where she worked tirelessly alongside her husband, in support of her beloved church. She was a lifetime member of The Ladies Altar Society, The Bey Aleph Club, and various other organizations. She is one of the last surviving original members of St. George, a distinction she carried proudly.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, her eight brothers and sisters and their spouses, her in-laws and their spouses, and her great-granddaughter, Felicity Karam. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Albert and Nancy Karam, Daniel and Suzanne Karam, Gerald and Sandra Karam, Marcella and Richard Davies, and Linda and Arthur Chavez; her grandsons and their spouses, Morris and Veronica Karam, Mitchell and Erin Karam, Daniel and Heather Karam, Andrew and Lucia Karam, Matthew and Marianne Karam, Damon and Tamara Karam, Vincent and Jessica Karam; numerous great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be her loving grandsons.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Craig Kuebker, the entire staff at Changing Seasons Senior Living, and Encompass Hospice for the care, compassion and love shown to her during this difficult time.

A Catholic Rosary and Maronite Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. George Maronite Catholic Church – Large Hall, 6070 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 beginning at 11:00am. A private burial service and interment will follow at Mission Burial Park Dominion, 20900 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257. Fr. Charles Kachan will officiate.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, social distancing and masks will be required for those in attendance. The service will be livestreamed on St. George Maronite Catholic Church Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Maronite Catholic Church in her honor. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary.

