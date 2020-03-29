|
Ann went to the Lord on March 20, 2020 and is now with her beloved husband, Bob.
Born February 22, 1936, the youngest of three daughters, to a Texas A&M dairyman and his wife, Ann grew up in College Station, Texas. Stories of her childhood as an adorable curly headed blonde never failed to entertain – some favorites are of a cherished pet turkey, Henrietta, which she and her sisters dressed in doll clothes and who would then meet them at the school bus every day.
It seems fitting that Ann's college alma mater, Texas A&I Kingsville, would later become part of the Texas A&M system for she always felt she was raised an honorary Aggie. Upon graduation with a business degree, she moved to Houston to go into banking where she met the love of her life – Oklahoman Bob W. Coleman.
Ann and Bob married and moved to San Antonio where their legend takes shape in an adopted city, they loved with all their hearts. Bob and Ann worked as partners through their strong call to give back to the world. Bob, a successful entrepreneur, couldn't have built his businesses without Ann's help.
Their most notable achievement was Texace, a local golf cap corporation, with which they were able to travel around the world.
Friends and associates characterized Ann as not the woman behind the man but the woman very much beside the man, working as a partner to Bob in all their business and philanthropic ventures - and what quiet, yet powerful, philanthropists they were in every facet of the community!
They established the non-profit San Antonio Sports and were the driving force behind the collaborative that kept the San Antonio Spurs in the Alamo City in the 1990's. In Bob's short stint as interim CEO with the Spurs, they traveled with the team in the glory days of David Robinson and Sean Elliot. Bob and Ann spearheaded the development of the Alamodome and helped secure sporting events as the Junior Olympics, the Final Four, and the Alamobowl.
Their sports and educational foundations and scholarships exist today, changing the lives of those they will never meet for generations.
Ann loved golf - she and Bob spent many great years with friends on the course as members of Oak Hills Country Club, where they owned a home on the 17th green. Later, they moved to an Atlee Ayres' historic home in Monte Vista in order to host political fundraisers and parties, where they were beloved members of the neighborhood.
Their D'Hanis ranch was Ann's favorite getaway and host of the best family memories, where they spent nearly every available weekend, fishing, walking and bird-hunting.
However, there is no question Ann and Bob's greatest passion was Sooner football! As an alumnus, Bob reserved a special place in his heart for the University of Oklahoma but it could be said Ann came to love it just as much or more. They never missed a football season and made some of their closest friends at the Santee lounge at the stadium.
One of their greatest prides was when their great-niece Cristina graduated from OU. Their philanthropy extended here to a building that sports their name and countless scholarships as well as a foundation.
Ann's life of generosity has and will continue to change the Alamo City and University of Oklahoma forever. Her sharp wit and kindness will be missed by all those who loved her.
Ann is survived by her stepson Brock Coleman of San Antonio, his wife Shelby and their children, Maci, Braden and Haley; her niece and goddaughter, Linda Zimmerhanzel of San Antonio and great-nieces Cristina O'Donnell, Kathryn Zimmerhanzel and Kelly Zimmerhanzel; and sister, Frances Smith of Bryan, TX and her husband John.
Charitable donations can be made to the University of Oklahoma Foundation at 100 Kimberdell, Norman, OK 78072 or San Antonio Sports at P.O. Box 830386, San Antonio, TX 78283
