September 20, 1935 - August 13, 2019
Margaret Ann Decker departed this life peacefully on August 13, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born to Richard and Elva Watson on September 20, 1935 in Hennessey, OK and earned her degree in 1957 from OSU and always remained a proud Cowboy. Margaret dedicated 32 years to the education of students with special needs and belonged to the Gypsy Motorcycle Club for 30 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, educator and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, John Robert Flanagan. She is survived by her adoring husband of 35 years Richard G. Decker, her sons Mark Flanagan and his wife Cheryl and Jim Flanagan and his wife Elaine, her grandchildren Courtney Nicole and Mathew Reece Flanagan, her brother Dick Watson and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Service for Mrs. Decker include a Visitation on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 beginning at 5:30 with a Funeral service at 7pm at Sunset Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019