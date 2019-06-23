Home

Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery
1880 Cabrillo Memorial Dr
San Diego, CA 92106
(619) 553-2084
Margaret Ann Keenan Lloyd Margerum

05/20/24 - 6/18/19
Margaret Ann Keenan Lloyd Margerum age 95, San Antonio, Texas, passed away quietly with family by her side and a harp playing.
Born in Southbridge, Mass, Marge was preceded in death by her husbands Edward Able Lloyd and William Eugene Margerum. She was the daughter of the late George and Helen Keenan and sister to the late John Lawrence Keenan, Alice Mae Amedy, and Joan Connor Nafie. Left to mourn are daughters Donna Ann Lloyd of Mesquite TX; Cheryl Ann Lloyd of San Antonio TX; and Debra Ann Lloyd of California; beloved nephews Charlie Nafie (Kim and daughter Gabrielle), from New York; Brian (Hilary) Amedy and Kevin Amedy from Massachusetts. She leaves behind 10 Grandchildren; 21 Great Grandchildren; and 13 Great-Great Grandchildren. Marge resided in LA Mesa, CA for 42 years where she was a Registered Nurse, Emergency Room Director and Administrator at Grossmont Hospital. She enjoyed traveling the world, her rose garden, watching Lawrence Welk, and feeding her pets from the dinner table when she thought you were not watching. She was very independent with a charming personality and an New England accent to match. She will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. She was of the Catholic faith. A Memorial Service and Interment of ashes will be scheduled for Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, CA next summer. In lieu of flowers, we would like to honor her memory, and her love of animals, by donating to a local Animal Shelter of your choice.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019
