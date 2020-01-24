|
July 31, 1956 is the day she came into this world.
On January 20, 2020 is the day Margaret (Maggie) Ann Oden ended her time and struggle in this life and has moved into the mansion that Jesus went ahead and prepared for us all and into the home that her mom and dad has prepared for their family Lillian Ruth Oden and Lucian Bell Oden.
She was survived by her brother Ron Oden and his wife Lori Oden her niece Rebecca Webb and husband Joshua Webb and their great niece Sadie Webb and her nephews Jacob Oden and Daniel Oden. She also left behind several close and personal friends who had her back when she needed them the most.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 6:00pm at Sunset funeral Home located at 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78218.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 24, 2020