1/1
MARGARET ANNE MOORE
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Anne Moore, passed away on July 10th 2020 in Lakehills, Texas. Margaret was born in San Antonio Texas to Russell and Catherine Meyer on June 7th 1941. Margaret's first marriage to Leonard W. Lawrence was cut much too short due to his unexpected death, but did produce two sons, Derek and Mark Lawrence. Some years later, Margaret married a second time to Buryl Moore which lasted for 24 adventurous years up until his death.

Margaret was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson high school. She later worked for many years as an office manager at two different San Antonio doctors' offices.

Margaret (Mo or Peggy) was a loving mother and grandmother. Together with Buryl they traveled from Europe to Alaska, from Mexico to Hawaii, West Texas, and all across the United States. But their biggest passion was Las Vegas. Margaret also loved rodeo, country music, the Dallas Cowboys, the Spurs, QVC, cats, and margaritas (on the rocks w/salt).

Margaret is preceded in death by both husbands Leonard Lawrence and Buryl Moore; brothers, Tom Hosea and Russell Meyer and more recently, her first born son, Derek Lawrence in April of this year.

Margaret is survived by many loving family members, including her son, Mark Lawrence (Marci), grandchildren , Austin, Rylee, Erica, and Carson Lawrence, as well as nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She will forever be loved and missed by many.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 2:00 PM at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Bandera, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Grimes Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grimes Funeral Chapels
1214 Mulberry St
Bandera, TX 78003
(830) 796-3922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grimes Funeral Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved