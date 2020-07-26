Margaret Anne Moore, passed away on July 10th 2020 in Lakehills, Texas. Margaret was born in San Antonio Texas to Russell and Catherine Meyer on June 7th 1941. Margaret's first marriage to Leonard W. Lawrence was cut much too short due to his unexpected death, but did produce two sons, Derek and Mark Lawrence. Some years later, Margaret married a second time to Buryl Moore which lasted for 24 adventurous years up until his death.

Margaret was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson high school. She later worked for many years as an office manager at two different San Antonio doctors' offices.

Margaret (Mo or Peggy) was a loving mother and grandmother. Together with Buryl they traveled from Europe to Alaska, from Mexico to Hawaii, West Texas, and all across the United States. But their biggest passion was Las Vegas. Margaret also loved rodeo, country music, the Dallas Cowboys, the Spurs, QVC, cats, and margaritas (on the rocks w/salt).

Margaret is preceded in death by both husbands Leonard Lawrence and Buryl Moore; brothers, Tom Hosea and Russell Meyer and more recently, her first born son, Derek Lawrence in April of this year.

Margaret is survived by many loving family members, including her son, Mark Lawrence (Marci), grandchildren , Austin, Rylee, Erica, and Carson Lawrence, as well as nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She will forever be loved and missed by many.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 2:00 PM at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Bandera, Texas.