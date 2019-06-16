Services Porter Loring Mortuary North 2102 N. Loop 1604 East San Antonio , TX 78232 (210) 495-8221 Service 11:00 AM Concordia Lutheran Church 16801 Heubner Road @ Loop 1604 San Antonio , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Axelsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Axelsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers May 19, 1921 - June 2, 2019

Margaret A. Axelsen ("Tootsie"), 98, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home in San Antonio surrounded by her family. She was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa to Norwegian immigrant parents, Alette and Karl Arne, on May 19, 1921.

Margaret graduated from Eagle Grove High School, where she was a cheerleader and flourished in drama. She attended McConnel School of Fashion in Minneapolis and graced the covers of fashion catalogs, and went on to win the "Miss Minnesota" pageant. She was most proud of her work with Willmark Services as an investigative shopper.

It was on a cheerleading trip to Clear Lake when she was 18 that she met the love of her life, Max Axelsen. He first spotted her on the beach and then later at a ballroom, where he asked for a dance in front of her date. That was the beginning of a five year courtship filled with many love letters due to the distance between them. They went on to share a romantic, beautiful life of 73 years together.

They married on November 10, 1943. Max left for the South West Pacific shortly thereafter and completed over 500 hours of combat flying as a B-24 pilot. His love of flying and country led to his 28 year career in the Air Force. In all they moved more than 20 times, their favorite assignment being the Panama Canal Zone. With each move Margaret provided a wonderful and loving home for her family. She was active in the Officers' Wives' Club, and worked as a Gray Lady with the Red Cross in military hospitals every place she lived.

She enjoyed entertaining and did so often and always with elegance. She and Max had countless friends.

Margaret lived her life selflessly, in service to God, her entire family, and to others. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. She celebrated each of their milestones and achievements with love and pride. She was a true animal lover-and will be warmly greeted in heaven by the many animals she rescued and loved.

Margaret was proud of her Norwegian heritage and kept in touch with her relatives in Bergen. Her enduring and unwavering faith in God led her walk in life and she was a 30 year member of Concordia Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Col. Max Axelsen, and her 7 brothers and 1 sister and their spouses. Margaret is survived by her son, Max; her daughter, Linda and her husband Dr. Dennis Gutzman; four grandchildren and their spouses, David and Kylie Gutzman, Lisa and Charles Houssiere, Lori and Garrett Karam, and Kristine Gutzman; and 8 great-grandchildren, Avery and Hunter Gutzman, Cash and Beau Houssiere, and Bennett, Parker, Ellie, and Brooke Karam.

Margaret was a graceful and elegant woman who leaves an enduring legacy. She deeply and profoundly touched the lives of all who loved her. Margaret lived her life with compassion, faith and love and will live forever in our hearts and prayers.

The family would like to give special thanks to her caregiver Betty Martinez. Services will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 16801 Huebner Road, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers any donations be made to the American Humane Society.



Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019