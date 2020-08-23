Margaret B. Ralph, age 81, passed away on August 12, 2020 in San Antonio after a long illness.

Margaret was born on May 5, 1939 in Omaha, Nebraska to George and Georgia Beard. She grew up in Omaha, attending North High School. She then continued her education at the University of Colorado-Boulder, graduating in 1962 with a BA in History and English majors. She moved to San Francisco working as an executive secretary for Caldwell Banker, Bechtel Engineering. In 1964 she returned to Omaha and worked for Kiewit Construction where she met and married her husband, Ted Ralph in 1965.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Margaret is survived by her husband; brother, Donald Beard of Seattle, WA; son, Daniel (Cathy) Marietta, GA; daughter, Rachel Gibson (Lander); grandsons, Joseph and Mathew Ralph. Her family moved to San Antonio in 1977 purchasing their home in Hill Country Village. Margaret was active in civic affairs serving a term on city council, helping establish a citizens' organization and editing a Village newsletter.

A service will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to God's Dogs or your desired local animal organizations.

