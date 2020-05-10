I am so very sad to learn of the passing of my dearest high school friend. What a perfect picture of her. She was the kindest, gentlest, most modest person. I regret not having been in touch with her lately and will hold warm memories of her in my heart always. I will never forget my visit to Paint Creek when I was 13. Mogie driving across a creek when picking up her roommate Siggy and me, riding and falling onto a cactus; in our nightgowns searching by moonlight on horseback for the pregnant mare, riding bareback and swimming in Paint Creek....her sweet mother, showing me the house in San Antonio and seeing riding trophies and ribbons, which of course Mogie never mentioned. How she could call her beloved horse Bolo, I think, and he would gallop to her. May her sweet loving generous spirit live on in her children.

Elin Elisofon

Friend