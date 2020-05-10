MARGARET BOWMAN MCMAHON
1952 - 2020
Margaret Bowman McMahon, 68, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 30, 2020 on her family ranch.She was born on January 11, 1952 in San Antonio to Ruth McLean and Jack Tibaut Bowman. Margaret attended Saint Mary's Hall, then went to Grier School in Pennsylvania her freshman year of high school, returned to San Antonio for the spring semester and graduated from Alamo Heights High School in the spring of 1970.Margaret also attended Texas A&M and UT-Austin, but school was never really her thing- she was always something of a nonconformist. So, in August of 1972, at the age of 19, Margaret moved to the Hill Country and began ranching near the town of Utopia. The ranches continued to be a central focus of Margaret's life, but over the years, the work shifted away from cattle and toward raising horses, organic farming, range and wildlife management, and mineral resources. Margaret always had great interest in property rights and liberty, and in that vein, she actively supported national liberty youth organizations and projects. She also promoted homeschooling and other innovative educational methods. But above all, her relationship with the land itself- both as an admirer and steward – was her greatest passion. Margaret is survived by James McMahon, husband; Corrie Mauldin, daughter with grandchildren Jack Tibaut and Phoebe Juniper Foster; Bowman McMahon, son; and Shaw McMahon, son. Her family will hold a private ceremony on their ranch where she will also be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peterson Hospice, Kerrville, Texas. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
private ceremony on their ranch
2 entries
May 10, 2020
Margaret's passing brings a sadness too often felt in this day and time. Fond young memories with Margaret & Jeannie Donnell. Whenever I would see Margaret on her rare visits into SA, it was as if no time had passed between old childhood friends. She was her own person...and true to her heart. Rest in peace dear Margaret.
Carol Berman Black
Friend
May 8, 2020
I am so very sad to learn of the passing of my dearest high school friend. What a perfect picture of her. She was the kindest, gentlest, most modest person. I regret not having been in touch with her lately and will hold warm memories of her in my heart always. I will never forget my visit to Paint Creek when I was 13. Mogie driving across a creek when picking up her roommate Siggy and me, riding and falling onto a cactus; in our nightgowns searching by moonlight on horseback for the pregnant mare, riding bareback and swimming in Paint Creek....her sweet mother, showing me the house in San Antonio and seeing riding trophies and ribbons, which of course Mogie never mentioned. How she could call her beloved horse Bolo, I think, and he would gallop to her. May her sweet loving generous spirit live on in her children.
Elin Elisofon
Friend
