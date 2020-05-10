Margaret Bowman McMahon, 68, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 30, 2020 on her family ranch.She was born on January 11, 1952 in San Antonio to Ruth McLean and Jack Tibaut Bowman. Margaret attended Saint Mary's Hall, then went to Grier School in Pennsylvania her freshman year of high school, returned to San Antonio for the spring semester and graduated from Alamo Heights High School in the spring of 1970.Margaret also attended Texas A&M and UT-Austin, but school was never really her thing- she was always something of a nonconformist. So, in August of 1972, at the age of 19, Margaret moved to the Hill Country and began ranching near the town of Utopia. The ranches continued to be a central focus of Margaret's life, but over the years, the work shifted away from cattle and toward raising horses, organic farming, range and wildlife management, and mineral resources. Margaret always had great interest in property rights and liberty, and in that vein, she actively supported national liberty youth organizations and projects. She also promoted homeschooling and other innovative educational methods. But above all, her relationship with the land itself- both as an admirer and steward – was her greatest passion. Margaret is survived by James McMahon, husband; Corrie Mauldin, daughter with grandchildren Jack Tibaut and Phoebe Juniper Foster; Bowman McMahon, son; and Shaw McMahon, son. Her family will hold a private ceremony on their ranch where she will also be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peterson Hospice, Kerrville, Texas. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.