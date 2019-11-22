Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Ft. Sam Cemetery
1924 - 2019
Margaret Camp Obituary

Margaret Camp was born the youngest of three children to Lewis (Smiley) Rowland and Myrtle Davis Rowland on 11 July 1924 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She passed away on November 11, 2019 at age 95. A graveside internment ceremony will be held at Ft. Sam Cemetery at 10:00 on 25 November.

She met the love of her life, Eugene Camp, in 1940 on a blind date. Soon after he joined the National Guard his unit was activated and deployed to Pearl Harbor in October 1940 and he would be an anti-aircraft gun sergeant on 7 December 1941. She wrote him letters for 4 years, they became engaged by mail and married on 14 September 1944 while he was home on leave. They would become a model Army couple for the next 30 years.

Her best and most enduring role, however, was as mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a leader in all the activities of her children from Den mother for scouts to Secretary of the Sunday School and team mom for many sports. She taught her daughter and both granddaughters how to sew. Her finest garment was her daughter's wedding dress that dazzled people when it was recently on display at her daughter's 50th anniversary.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Colonel Eugene Camp. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Lennox (Tom), her son Greg (Joanie), her six grandchildren, Tim Lennox (Grace), Todd Lennox (Sandy), Scott Camp (Jessica), Elizabeth Burden, Matthew Camp (Seema) and Jennifer Camp and ten amazing great grandchildren.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2019
