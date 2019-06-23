|
|
April 13, 1928 - June 16, 2019
Margaret De La O, 91, of San Antonio, TX was called to be with our Lord on June 16. 2019. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Eloy De La O, Sr., and loving mother of Joann Brady, Eloy De La O Jr., Diana Murphy, Rebecca Suarez, Patti Salzmann, Stephen Opter, and the late Rosemary Quiñones. Her legacy will live on in her 31 grandchildren.
Born April 13, 1928, Margaret devoted her life to her family and the Catholic faith, striving to live the Gospel of Jesus Christ through the example and guidance of our Blessed Mother Mary. To this end, Margaret was deeply committed to prayer, sacrifice, education, and the apostolic work of the Schoenstatt Movement.
Although small in stature, Margaret was large in life, possessing a kind heart, charismatic soul, and generous spirit. Margaret loved helping others, volunteering, dancing, and gardening. A funeral mass will be held June 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St Helena's Catholic Church at 14714 Edgemont. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Our Lady of Schoenstatt Shrine at 17071 Low Road, Helotes, TX 78023.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019