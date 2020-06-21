Margaret Elizabeth Guy Robbins was welcomed by her parents, siblings and oldest son (Michel Daywood) to God's house on June 15, 2020. She is mourned by her loving husband, George Clayton Robbins, her children Deborah Daywood Williamson (and husband George) and Kenneth Daywood (and wife Terry). She will be missed by her four grandchildren – Dr. Christal Elizabeth Murray (and husband Phil), Amber Daywood Smith (and husband "Bubba"), Jason Michael Daywood and Victoria Williamson Slavic (and husband Jonathan). The family wishes that her great-grandchildren (Nathan Murray, Micah Murray, Eleanor Elizabeth Murray and Clayton Robert Slavic) had more time with their Granny.

Margaret was born a sharecropper's daughter near Spartanburg, South Carolina on September 7, 1934. After serving as a WAF, in 1960 she began work at the Air Force Department of Defense as a clerk typist. By the time of her medical retirement in January 1988, she had been promoted to GS14. During her 28 years at Kelly Air Force Base, she received a number of commendations including the AFLC Distinguished Civilian Award. Margaret (or Liz as she sometimes preferred) was often assigned to "fix" problems. In 1985, she led an improvement process in the support posture of the F105 engine. She also served multiple tours in Iran as part of Project Peace in the late 70s.

While her favorite pastime was shopping any sale, Margaret and George travelled to over 30 countries including China, Singapore, and Greece. She loved cruises – including sailing the Panama Canal and Hawaii.

But almost any place with a slot machine was an acceptable spot to land.

She enjoyed parties with Fred and Ruby Aldrich, Johanna Reynolds, and so many more.

Margaret is now free after enduring years of pain and over 10 surgeries.

The family appreciates the caring support of Dr. Michael Lichenstein, Jennifer Esquivel and Teresa Cruz.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Spine Health Foundation https://spinehealth.org/donate/ or to the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home. Masks are required for both days.

There will be a private interment at Fort Sam National Cemetery.