Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:45 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
San Antonio, TX
Margaret French Haynes

Margaret French Haynes Obituary

Mrs. Margaret "Margie" French Haynes, age 98, of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, October 23rd, 2019. Margie loved to dance, sing, play her organ, and host friends and family at her home. She enjoyed hosting holidays (especially New Year's Eve parties) at her home where she would entertain by playing her organ and singing. Margie was a caring, strong, resilient, and independent woman.

She is survived by two sons, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. There will be a graveside remembrance at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:45 AM.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
