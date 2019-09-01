|
June 11, 1926 - August 24, 2019
Margaret G. Coronado, 93, peacefully passed away on August 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in San Antonio on June 11, 1926 to Frank and Luz Gamez. Graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1944. Married Alvaro Coronado and they spent 58 blessed years together before Alvaro's passing in 2010. Moved to Los Angeles, California in 1953 and returned to San Antonio after retiring from the Los Angeles Herald Examiner in 1988.
Margaret enjoyed reading the morning newspaper front-to-back, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, gardening and watching her favorite TV shows - Dancing With the Stars and the Hallmark Channel. She had a strong faith in God and prayed her rosary daily.
She is survived by her children: Nora Kennedy (Michael); Esther Sosa, Stella Alvarado; Irma Morin (Jim); Pauline Cruz; Bertha DuMas; step-sons: Edward Coronado (Mary); Henry Coronado (Lucy); Alvarado Coronado, Jr. (Carmen), (29) grand- children, (50) great-grand- children and (18) great-great- grandchildren.
Visitation Monday, September 2nd at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, September 3rd at 10:00 AM at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019