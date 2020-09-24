Mrs. Margaret Gean Steele of San Antonio passed peacefully early Sunday morning. Gean was born October 27, 1930 in Andalusia Alabama to George Henry and Mayme Lee (Teel) Godwin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son Gary Steele.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William Steele; son Phillip Steele; daughters Karen (Jim) Blackwell and Wanda Hankins; grandchildren Phillip Steele Jr, Edward Steele, Katie (Ryan) Bratton, Megan Hankins and husband Justin Hanvey, Clay Blackwell, Ty Blackwell, Casey Blackwell and Shelby Blackwell; great grandchildren Maximus Steele, Kolton Steele, Joshua Joye, Kelsey Bratton and Riley Bratton; one sister Maxine Robbins.

Gean and Bill married in Mobile on June 12th, 1955, later moving to San Antonio, Texas where they have lived for the past 55 years. Gean was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was always smiling, was famous for her pound cake, and loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.

A graveside service is planned for 2pm Thursday September 24 at Sunset Memorial Park services by Chaplin Arthur Grey.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Gean may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Central and South Texas, http://www.efcst.org. Special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Oakwell and Holy Savior Hospice for the outstanding care, support and genuine love for Gean and Bill.