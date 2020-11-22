Margaret Guthrie Crim was born in Thorndale, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Guthrie. After finishing High School, she moved to San Antonio an entered Nursing Training at the P and S Hospital (now The Baptist Hospital). She became a registered nurse and was employed by Dr. Thomas H. Diseker, a dermatologist, for over 37 years. In 1945 she was married to Charles P. Crim after his returning from serving in the Army in World War II. He landed on Omaha Beach D-Day 1 and fought in The Battle of the Bulge. Margaret belonged to the Daughters of the Alamo, proud of the fact that the Guthries came to Texas in 1836. Margaret is survived by her son, Col. Kha Vo; granddaughter, namesake Margaret; grandson, Albert; also almost daughter, Lora Ann and husband Steve Gerson; their daughters, Amelia and Clair; dear friends, Chris and Ed Boyle; and their sons, Mike and Brian. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clarence; sister, Dr. Mary Guthrie; and husband, Charles P. Crim. A Chapel Service will take place Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11am, at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave. San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Austin Hospice or San Antonio Battered Women's Shelter. Those who wish to attend services via live stream can do so through Margaret's obituary at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with