|
Margaret Jane Finley Whitmire of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on February 7, 2020, at the age of 72 after a short but hard fought battle against ALS. Margaret was born on July 22, 1947, in Alice, Texas to Dr. Llewellyn Finley and his wife, Carmen Finley. She was known as "Margie" to her sister and "Maggie" to her friends.
Margaret was a beautiful, strong willed and dynamic woman. She had a glowing personality, a quick wit and she loved to laugh. There was always a twinkle in her eyes when she smiled.
Margaret enjoyed many interests and hobbies throughout her life. She loved all types of music, especially Ray Charles. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. In her childhood, she was quite accomplished at playing the piano. Margaret was autodidactic and considered herself a "problem solver" and a bit of a "techie." She mastered every challenge and obstacle in her life and in her work with fierce determination.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Rice and husband, David, of Twin Falls, Idaho. Her Children: Larry Moroz and wife, Kathy, of San Antonio; Lisa Altman, and husband, Ed, of College Station; Leslie Moroz of College Station; Lee Moroz and wife, Elena, of Austin, Texas. Her Grandchildren: Ryan, Devin, Elysa and husband, James, Abbie, Nathan, John, Daniel, Vincent, Eva and Nicholas. Her Great Grandchildren: Viviann, Olivia, and Sophia and many cousins, nieces, grand-nieces & nephews. Special recognition to her Cousins Bobbi & Rudy Arocha and to her Sisters-in-Law, LaNelle Grimes and Lynne Friese.
Margaret lived in Alice, Texas, until the 7th grade when her family moved to San Benito for a couple of years, then to San Antonio, where she spent most of her adult life. In her early 20's, she went to work for Eastern Airlines, which took the family to Charlotte, N.C., Miami, FL., Austin, Texas and then back to San Antonio where she met her beloved friends Amalia, Les, Liqia and many other "Eastern Family" friends. Margaret went on to work for EDS, traveling the country to new SATO Travel offices, installing their Computer Network systems.
She retired after 20+ years of service. From 2004 to 2015, Margaret went to work as a Landman in the Oil & Gas Industry, specializing in Ancestry and Land Title research.
To her dear and special friends Amalia and Liqia; you visited her weekly during her fight, giving her comfort, making her laugh and praying over her. You were a true blessing in her life and our family is very grateful to you both. To her Cousin's Bobbi & Rudy, your weekly visits and flowers brightened her days and lessened her pain; she loved you both very much.
Margaret's family wishes to thank the amazing care givers who provided her with the best care and support over this past year. Your patience and love comforted her and our family through this most difficult time. Special thanks to Elvira, Sylvia, Patty, Oralia and Monica. Thank you to River City Hospice and Julie Mora, RN. Thank you to all other Caregivers, Personal Assistants, Medical Professionals, Pastors and Priests that cared for and visited Margaret throughout her illness. You are all "Angels."
A Rosary and Mass service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church a later date once they re-open due to the Coronavirus. Please visit the on-line obituary in a couple of weeks for the new date and time.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider making a donation, in Margaret's name, to the ALS Association Texas Chapter.
Donations can be made online at: www.alstexas.org/donate/