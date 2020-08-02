Margaret Lenora Eckhardt Palafox, born November 27, 1922, in Fredericksburg, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home on July 24, 2020 at the age of 97 years.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Palafox. Survivors include three daughters, Sharon St. Peter (Allan) of Corpus Christi, Karen Palafox of San Antonio, and Cheryl Swantner (William) of San Antonio, and one son, Gary Palafox (Debra) of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Timothy St. Peter (Cindie) of Austin, Cozette Davila (Joe) of San Antonio, Jeremy Palafox (Phuong) of Austin, Ashlea Sison (Mark) of Chicago, Albert Swantner (Sarah) of Austin, and Tiffanie Olson (Justin) of San Antonio ; 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was a lifelong Lutheran and devoted homemaker, enjoying family travels, fishing, cooking and sewing.

A private outdoor, crypt-side service was held for the family at Mission Burial Park North Mausoleum on Saturday, August 1, 2020. The Rev. Steven J. Cox officiated. If so desired, a memorial gift may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, San Antonio, or Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, San Antonio. For more information, log onto www.missionparks.com obituary section.