September 2, 1930 - June 13, 2019
Margaret Louise Hunter Jameson (Peggy) passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home. Peggy was born in Monroe, Michigan on September 2, 1930 to Maurice Thomas and Ruth Ellen (Vickery) Hunter. She was married to the man of her dreams, George William Jameson (Bill) for 69 years.
After graduating from high school, Peggy began attending nursing school on scholarship. However, after a brief time she had to return home due to the onset of rheumatoid arthritis. Bill and Peggy married on May 15, 1950. They and their three children traveled extensively as an Air Force family. They made life-long friends at each of their duty stations.
Peggy was involved in her children's lives through scouting and school events. She encouraged them to explore their passions of music, art, theatre, sports and leadership. She spent a lifetime volunteering with the Red Cross and through other hospital programs. When unable to volunteer in person in the hospital clinics, Peggy assumed the role as the Red Cross volunteer scheduler which was a daunting task for large military hospitals. She also dedicated 31 years volunteering at the Institute of Texan Cultures as a docent in the library. Her work cataloging negatives of various collections encouraged her interest in the history of San Antonio.
When not serving others through her volunteer work, Peggy and Bill loved traveling to see family and friends and camping at Canyon Lake. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved watching her grandchildren involved in their passions of sports and music.
She is survived by the love of her life, Bill, their daughter Pamela Babb and husband David, daughter Paula Gardner and husband Greg, and daughter-in-law Susann Hall Jameson. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought so much joy to her life: Matthew Babb (Alicia), Makenzie Verbout (Josh), Nate Gardner (Joni), Michelle Allen (Jim), Jessica Mehle (Nick), Ashley Jameson (Kyle Robles), Amy Jameson, Tara Marie Babb, Liv Margaret Verbout, Hazel Jo Verbout, Jameson Roy Allen, Addison James Allen, and Grace Marie Mehle. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Virginia McNew, brother, Marion Richard Hunter, and son, George Lawrence Jameson.
The family requests memorials be made to the Institute of Texan Cultures at www.texancultures.com.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019