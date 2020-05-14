Mrs. Margaret Marie "Doll" Davis Cantú, age 74, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in McLean, Virginia.Doll was born on January 30, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas. A graduate of Phillis Wheatley High School in San Antonio, she was the third of nine children of Vivian E. Brown Davis and John Joseph Davis, Sr.She attended San Antonio College and worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse for over 30 years in both hospital and home care settings, serving neonatal intensive care unit, chronically ill, and hospice patients.She married Isaac W. "Bobby" Cantú, Sr. on August 3, 1974. They had one child, Ikeita, and lived in Grand Prairie, Texas.Doll was preceded in death by her parents Vivian and John, and four brothers: John Davis, Jr.; Robert "Bobby" Davis; Jimmy Davis; and Ronnie Davis. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter Ikeita Cantú Hinojosa (Carmen); husband Isaac; "granddog" Cakes; sister Stella Coleman (Floyd); brothers Larry Davis, Charlie Davis, and Glen Davis; aunt Betty Warren; sisters-in-law Cheré Talbert, Laura Haynes, andLouise Upton (Bennie); brother-in-law Moses Cantú; grand-godchildren Beatrice Mary Lowrey and Alim S. Stickney Jr.; and many loved ones who are blessed to have known her warmth and tender love. Funeral services will be held in private.To leave condolences for the family and view memories from Doll's life, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
Published in Express-News on May 14, 2020.