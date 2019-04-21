|
August 21, 1920 - April 4, 2019
Margaret Matthews Bolton died peacefully at the Army Residence Community in San Antonio on April 4, 2019.
She was 98 years old and had a very long, healthy and interesting life. Margaret and her identical twin sister Elizabeth were born August 21, 1920 in San Antonio to Mason Longmire Matthews and Vivian Kring Matthews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Major General (Retired) Donnelly Paul Bolton, brother Dr. Mason L. Matthews, Jr., sisters-in-laws Joanne Matthews and Nancy Bolton and brother-in-law John Nesbit Boehme. Margaret and her sister Elizabeth graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1938.
They attended San Antonio Junior College, St. Mary's University and Incarnate Word College. In 1944 she married Capt. Don P. Bolton at the Chapel of West Point, New York. Margaret and Don lived a military career life in Europe, Asia, and United States military bases. Upon Don's retirement in 1975 they moved home to San Antonio.
Margaret was A past member of Military Civilian Club, Battle of Flowers Association, Assistant League, Spade and Trowel Garden Club, and Viente Y Uno Investment Club.
Margaret is survived by her daughters Beth Bolton Golden (Dale) of Calistoga, California and Ellen Bolton of Durango, Colorado, her grandchildren Kama Golden Best (Mike), Matthew Bolton Golden (Brooke) and Keeley Hart Golden.
Her great-grandchildren Emma Mae and Wyatt Mason Best and Brynn Sterling and Nicholas Donnelly Golden, her sister Elizabeth Matthews Boehme, her nieces Margaret Boehme Kinnan, Barbara Elizabeth Boehme, Betsy Matthews Akin, nephews Dr. Hugh Robertson Matthews and Mason Longmire Matthews III and her grand
nieces Kathryn Kinnan Idoux, Mary Margaret Kinnan Albritton and Caroline Kinnan Mundy. A family gathering and celebration of Margaret's life and burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019