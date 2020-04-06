|
|
Margaret McCullough Bue-scher passed away on March 31, 2020.
She was born in Kerrville, Texas, on May 29, 1954 to David McCullough, M.D. and Mary Myers McCullough. She attended Alamo Heights High School and graduated with honors from Vanderbilt University. Margaret was a CFA and enjoyed a successful career in investment management.
She began her career at Texas Commerce Bank and retired from Vaughan Nelson Investment Management as a Managing Director of Senior Fund Management. She was an active board member of many civic organizations including the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, Kappa Alpha Theta, The Women's Fund, The Women's House and Young Audiences of Houston. She recently received the 2020 Theta of the Year Award. Margaret was a brilliant, kind and considerate person who was dedicated to her husband and family. She was also a true and loyal friend.
She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James Buescher, sister Susan Altgelt (Ernie), brother Bill McCullough (Debbie), brother David McCullough, sister-in-law Karen Barron (Tom), nephews Jimmy Altgelt (Chelsea), Mac Altgelt (Alejandra), Will McCullough (Kristin), Mark Barron (Olga), nieces Christie Moncrief and Jennifer Barron and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, Vanderbilt University, the Kappa Alpha Theta Foundation or a .
Margaret's family will gather for a private graveside service at Glen Rest Cemetery in Kerrville, TX. A memorial service for her will be announced at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 6, 2020