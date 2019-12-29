Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Broadhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mimi Broadhead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Mimi Broadhead Obituary

Mimi Roe Broadhead of San Antonio, TX, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in her home. She was born Mary Margaret Roe in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 21, 1937. She was the sole child of Dean Roe and Margaret Boone and survived by her children Amy Elizabeth Haltom (John) and David Edward Broadhead, her grandchildren Dean Luis Hernandez (Brandi), Nikhahlas John Knipper (Jessica), Carolyn Michelle Haltom, September Laura Broadhead, David Alexandre Broadhead (Gabriella), and Michael Anthony Broadhead, and her great grandchildren, Savannah Rayne Knipper, Jacob John Knipper, and David Alexandre Broadhead.

She is also survived by her recently discovered brother Jack Baker (Karole). Full obituary located at https://www.missionparks.com/obituaries/

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -