Mimi Roe Broadhead of San Antonio, TX, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in her home. She was born Mary Margaret Roe in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 21, 1937. She was the sole child of Dean Roe and Margaret Boone and survived by her children Amy Elizabeth Haltom (John) and David Edward Broadhead, her grandchildren Dean Luis Hernandez (Brandi), Nikhahlas John Knipper (Jessica), Carolyn Michelle Haltom, September Laura Broadhead, David Alexandre Broadhead (Gabriella), and Michael Anthony Broadhead, and her great grandchildren, Savannah Rayne Knipper, Jacob John Knipper, and David Alexandre Broadhead.
She is also survived by her recently discovered brother Jack Baker (Karole). Full obituary located at https://www.missionparks.com/obituaries/
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019