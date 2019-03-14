Home

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park North Mortuary
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park North Mortuary
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Interment
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
September 9, 1920 - March 1, 2019
Margaret Ney White passed away on March 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, George Gillette White and her daughter, Margaret (Peggy) James. She is survived by daughters Janyce Angel (Robert Angel); Sandra Tokarski (Thomas Tokarski) of Bloomington, IN; Susan Caspers (Stephen Caspers); son George G. White Jr. (Diane DeWinne White); daughter Barbara Barnett (Dan Barnett); son Michael White (Cynthia Ryckman White), of Kerrville, TX; son John White; daughter Judy Raab (Steve Raab) of Alvarado, TX; 15 grand children and 12 great-grand children. Margaret was born September 9, 1920 in Vallejo, CA, to Raymond and Elizabeth Ney. She graduated from high school in Vallejo in 1937 and attended San Jose State University. On August 26, 1942 she married George in Bainbridge, GA. After 28 years in the Air Force, they retired in San Antonio, Texas. She has been a resident of Air Force Village II since 1999.
Visitation Sunday March 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm at Mission Park North Mortuary; Mass of the Resurrection March 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery March 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Abode Contemplative Care for the Dying and The Society of St. Vincent DePaul.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 14, 2019
