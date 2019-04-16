|
|
June 15, 1954 - April 11, 2019
Margaret Mary Piechnik (Kraus), born June 15, 1954, met her savior on April 11, 2019 after a 6-month battle with cancer.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Margie and Francis Kraus, her brother Tim Kraus, sister-in-law Sherri Kraus, nieces Kristin and Karsyn and nephew Brian. Margaret is survived by her husband of over 45 years, David, who was the love of her life for 51 years and their fur babies Willie and Archie.
She is also survived by her siblings Sr. Colette Kraus, SSND, Francine Luther, Barbara Wilcox (Tom), Mike Kraus, Tommy Kraus (Tish), Pat Kraus (Terri), Theresa Thomas (Doug), Liz Munoz (JR), Paula Reyna, sister-in law Beverly Kraus and David's siblings, John Hartman (Jan), Kathy Douglas (John), Bob Piechnik (Sharon), plus many nieces, nephews and friends.
Margaret was a good and faithful servant all her life and touched many lives through her faith and her service in multiple church ministries.
She graduated from St Gerard High School and worked in accounting for several Oil & Gas companies throughout her career plus, she did book keeping and accounting part-time for many small businesses over the years.
Margaret never realized all the lives she touched until she got sick and so many people texted, emailed, called and sent cards, this was very uplifting for her.
Special thanks to all who helped Margaret through her final journey, especially Fr. Pat O'Brien, Susan, Melissa, John & Jan and VNA Christus Santa Rosa Hospice.
She will be missed by all, but is no longer suffering or in pain.
Services will be Monday April 22, 2019 beginning with visitation at 9:00 a.m.; Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3303 Urban Crest Dr., San Antonio, TX with procession to Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made in her name to Friends of Hospice - San Antonio P.O. Box 40487 San Antonio, TX 78229 or to St Pius X Catholic Church 3303 Urban Crest Dr San Antonio, TX 78209.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 16, 2019