Margaret Reyes Martinez born March 11, 1939, went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019 at age 80. She is preceded in death by her parents, Silverio and Margarita Reyes; sister, Beatrice Johnson; brothers, Jimmy and Gilbert Reyes; and grandson, Cody Alexander Willis. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward A. Martinez; daughters, Roberta Ann Martinez, Donna Jean Willis (Brad), and Cheryl Celeste Tapia (Mark); son, Eddie Martinez; brothers, Robert and Roy Reyes; sisters, Mary Bravo, and Josie Tafoya; grandchildren, Richard Bruce Flournoy, Randall Alexander Flournoy, Chad Nicholas Fodderie, Amanda Michelle Fodderie, Edward Mitchell Martinez, Ethan Matthew Martinez, Elleanna Mae Martinez, Aisleigh Ranae Tapia, Dylan Jacob Tapia, Aaron Zachary Willis, Amber Celeste Willis, and Ericka Lynn Willis; extended family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation: Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a Rosary Vigil at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Procession will depart Hillcrest on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 8:30 A.M. for a 9:00 A.M. Mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:45 A.M. (Shelter # 5). Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019