Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
For more information about
Margaret Martinez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Hillcrest Chapel
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Luke’s Catholic Church
Interment
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:45 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery (Shelter # 5)
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Reyes Martinez


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Reyes Martinez Obituary

Margaret Reyes Martinez born March 11, 1939, went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019 at age 80. She is preceded in death by her parents, Silverio and Margarita Reyes; sister, Beatrice Johnson; brothers, Jimmy and Gilbert Reyes; and grandson, Cody Alexander Willis. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward A. Martinez; daughters, Roberta Ann Martinez, Donna Jean Willis (Brad), and Cheryl Celeste Tapia (Mark); son, Eddie Martinez; brothers, Robert and Roy Reyes; sisters, Mary Bravo, and Josie Tafoya; grandchildren, Richard Bruce Flournoy, Randall Alexander Flournoy, Chad Nicholas Fodderie, Amanda Michelle Fodderie, Edward Mitchell Martinez, Ethan Matthew Martinez, Elleanna Mae Martinez, Aisleigh Ranae Tapia, Dylan Jacob Tapia, Aaron Zachary Willis, Amber Celeste Willis, and Ericka Lynn Willis; extended family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation: Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a Rosary Vigil at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Procession will depart Hillcrest on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 8:30 A.M. for a 9:00 A.M. Mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:45 A.M. (Shelter # 5). Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -