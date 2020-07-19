1/1
Margaret Skrobarczyk Lenz
Margaret Skrobarczyk Lenz passed peacefully on July 14, 2020 at 94. She is remembered for her baking, wit and strong will. She believed in the power of prayer and church ministry.

Margaret was born in Stockdale, TX, was married to Art Lenz for 48 years and had six children. She lived on the family ranch near Sutherland Springs most of her life and was active in the community. She was Eucharistic Minister at St. Ann's, instrumental in establishing Habitat for Humanity in La Vernia and was their first President. Margaret moved to San Antonio in 1998 where she continued bowling leagues, weekly poker games and was a member of St. Matthew's Legion of Mary. Margaret is preceded in death by husband Art and son Arthur Lenz. She is survived by children Linda Kurtz, Robert, Mike, Joe and John Lenz.

Private Viewing, Rosary and Funeral Mass – Tues, July 21, 9am at St. Ann's Catholic Church, La Vernia, TX. Public Interment – Tues, July 21, noon at St. Ann's Cemetery, La Vernia, TX.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
