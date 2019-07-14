Home

Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
(830)779-1090
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Vigil
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
St. Hedwig, TX
Margaret Strzelczyk Haecker


1935 - 2019
Margaret Strzelczyk Haecker Obituary
November 28, 1935 - July 10, 2019
Margaret Strzelczyk Haecker, 83 of St. Hedwig, Texas passed away July 10, 2019. Margaret was born in St. Hedwig on November 28, 1935 to Julius and Margaret (Kalka) Strzelczyk. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Henry Haecker; her parents; sisters, Irene Woitena and Florence Strzelczyk; brothers, Frank Strzelczyk, Albert Strzelczyk, Sr., and Peter Strzelczyk. Margaret is survived by her children, Deborah Thomas (Richard), Gary Haecker (Sheila), Melanie Opter (Stephen), and Terry Haecker (fiancé, Melisa); grand- children, Erica Power (Brandon), Megan Koltermann (Ryan), Kristina Haecker, Tyler Haecker, Claire Kruger, Stephen Opter, Jr., Kayla Mathis (Cody); great-grand children, Landon Power, Jackson Power, Hadley Koltermann and Grayson Koltermann; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, 5:00pm-7:00pm, Rosary Vigil at 7:00pm, at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas.
FUNERAL MASS
Monday, July 15, 2019
10:00am
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
St. Hedwig, Texas
Interment will follow in Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery. Father Ricardo Hernandez will be officiant of the services.
You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.
com. Services entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019
